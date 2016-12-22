Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IART. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 1,325.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 1,280.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 111.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 274,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 144,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) traded up 1.44% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.34. 488,732 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.75. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $88.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 3rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 21st.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. Argus upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

In other Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 24,009 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,955.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,899.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its products are used in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics and general surgery. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers products, including specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties.

