Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. Has $2,129,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,994 shares during the period. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $59,051,000. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,032,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after buying an additional 196,930 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $12,359,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 359,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) traded up 0.22% during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.91. 763,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.81. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $136.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average is $127.30.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business earned $804.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post $5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $145.00 price target on shares of Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

In other news, insider Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $400,051.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark B. Templeton purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.64 per share, with a total value of $420,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,602.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc is a provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Personal Solutions. USIS provides consumer and commercial information solutions to businesses in the United States, including online information, decisioning technology solutions, fraud and identity management services, portfolio management services, mortgage reporting and financial marketing services.

