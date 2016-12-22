Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. Buys New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. I.G. Investment Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings by 1.7% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings by 3.7% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings by 14.7% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) traded down 2.26% on Thursday, reaching $150.20. 206,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average of $158.51.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. MarketAxess Holdings had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business earned $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MarketAxess Holdings’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of MarketAxess Holdings in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

About MarketAxess Holdings

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MarketAxess) is an electronic trading platform. The Company operates as an electronic multi-party platform for the trading of fixed-income securities and provides related data, analytics, compliance tools and post-trade services. The Company’s multi-dealer trading platform allows its institutional investor clients to request bids or offers from its broker-dealer clients and execute trades with the broker-dealer of their choice from among those that choose to respond.

