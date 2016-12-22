Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) VP Sells 133,244 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 133,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $10,349,061.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,794,037.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 142,207 shares. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.97 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. will post $4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS AG raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds distributed in the United States and other investment portfolios. It operates through investment advisory business segment.

