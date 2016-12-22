Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) EVP Omead Ostadan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total transaction of $252,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Omead Ostadan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Omead Ostadan sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $364,890.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Omead Ostadan sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $399,900.00.

Shares of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) opened at 127.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.37 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average is $151.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $607 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina Inc. will post $3.32 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Illumina Inc. (ILMN) EVP Sells $252,320.00 in Stock” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/insider-selling-illumina-inc-ilmn-evp-sells-252320-00-in-stock/1129960.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Illumina by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,085,071 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,836,882,000 after buying an additional 1,910,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Illumina by 218.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,463,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $205,376,000 after buying an additional 1,003,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,615,061 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,613,182,000 after buying an additional 682,010 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11,812.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,177,000 after buying an additional 269,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $43,373,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Vetr cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.86 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.79.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) offers sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company’s products and services serve customers in a range of markets, enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings. The Company’s customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.