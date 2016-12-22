Insider Selling: Iberiabank Corp. (IBKC) Vice Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC) Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 5,000 shares of Iberiabank Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,998.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.65. 218,093 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.76. Iberiabank Corp. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $223.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 million. Iberiabank Corp. had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iberiabank Corp. will post $4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Iberiabank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners cut shares of Iberiabank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Iberiabank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. FBR & Co set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Iberiabank Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial Inc. cut shares of Iberiabank Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Iberia Capital cut shares of Iberiabank Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberiabank Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iberiabank Corp. by 24.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,328,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,069,000 after buying an additional 463,720 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iberiabank Corp. during the second quarter valued at $19,021,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iberiabank Corp. during the second quarter valued at $16,370,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iberiabank Corp. by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,150,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,211,000 after buying an additional 219,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iberiabank Corp. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,555,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after buying an additional 210,882 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iberiabank Corp.

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency; IBERIA Capital Partners, LLC, a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc, which provides wealth management and trust services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE LLC., which invests in purchased tax credits.

