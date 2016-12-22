Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Nikos Fountas sold 256 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $18,744.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,744.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nikos Fountas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Nikos Fountas sold 296 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $21,747.12.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) opened at 73.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.30. Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) CEO Sells $18,744.32 in Stock” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/insider-selling-euronet-worldwide-inc-eeft-ceo-sells-18744-32-in-stock/1130022.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,179.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 81.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.