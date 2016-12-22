Insider Selling: ePlus Inc. (PLUS) CFO Sells $349,800.00 in Stock

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.60, for a total value of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) opened at 117.75 on Thursday. ePlus Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $833.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ePlus from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter valued at $2,465,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ePlus by 11.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Societe Generale bought a new stake in ePlus during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ePlus by 10.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the second quarter valued at about $640,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party professional and managed services, and its software.

