Insider Selling: Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Robert L. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $1,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average is $140.75. Churchill Downs Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.76 and a 12-month high of $157.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.43. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Inc. will post $5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.15. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Churchill Downs by 109.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 638,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,715,000 after buying an additional 334,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 75.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after buying an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 192.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 203,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $10,669,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,160,000 after buying an additional 72,980 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company operates in six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Inc (Big Fish Games), Other Investments and Corporate. The racing segment includes its four trace tracks: Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington International Race Course, Fair Grounds Race Course and Calder Race Course.

