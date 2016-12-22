Insider Selling: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) SVP Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) SVP Michael F. Finn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) opened at 27.27 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 62.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/insider-selling-axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta-svp-sells-108000-00-in-stock/1129981.html.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.