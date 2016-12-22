Insider Selling: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) SVP Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) SVP Michael F. Finn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) opened at 27.27 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 62.12.
AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
