Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $36,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) opened at 18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 39.2% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 138,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRK. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc is a precious metals trading company. The Company is a wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products, including bars, wafers, grain and coins. The Company also distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints; provides financing for the purchase of bullion and numismatics; offers secure storage for bullion, and offers complementary products, such as consignment, customized finance and liquidity programs, such as Repo accounts, and trade quotes in a range of foreign currencies.

