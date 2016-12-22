Insider Buying: Pennon Group plc (PNN) Insider Buys 18 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) insider Christopher Loughlin bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($186.10).

Christopher Loughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Christopher Loughlin bought 2,516 shares of Pennon Group plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.40 ($24,669.73).

On Monday, November 21st, Christopher Loughlin bought 18 shares of Pennon Group plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.98) per share, for a total transaction of £144.72 ($179.62).

On Wednesday, October 19th, Christopher Loughlin bought 18 shares of Pennon Group plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 843 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £151.74 ($188.33).

Shares of Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) opened at 823.00 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.39 billion. Pennon Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 761.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 958.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 802.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 857.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.09 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.81) target price on shares of Pennon Group plc in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.17) target price on shares of Pennon Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.17) target price on shares of Pennon Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Pennon Group plc from GBX 840 ($10.43) to GBX 875 ($10.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group plc in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 872.08 ($10.82).

About Pennon Group plc

Pennon Group Plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited, Bournemouth Water Limited and Viridor Limited. The Company’s segments include Water and Waste management. Its water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water Limited and the regulated water services undertaken by Bournemouth Water Limited.

