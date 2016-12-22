Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) PT Set at €19.00 by Baader Bank

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) received a €19.00 ($19.79) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.83) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a €15.00 ($15.63) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Commerzbank AG set a €18.50 ($19.27) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. set a €18.50 ($19.27) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.11 ($16.78).

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) opened at 16.629 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €15.87 and its 200 day moving average is €14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of €18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.157. Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €10.23 and a 52 week high of €17.08.

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

