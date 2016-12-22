Husky Energy Inc (HUSKF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Husky Energy Inc (NASDAQ:HUSKF) in a report released on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, RBC Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of Husky Energy (NASDAQ:HUSKF) opened at 12.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65.

