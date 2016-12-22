Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) Position Increased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell Inc. (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $22,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.0% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 133,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.3% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 50.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 250.0% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Inc. (NYSE:HUBB) traded down 0.20% on Thursday, reaching $117.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,059 shares. Hubbell Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $119.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $907 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.78 million. Hubbell’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Inc. will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company operates through two segments: Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment consists of electrical systems products and lighting products.

