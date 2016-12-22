HSBC set a €92.00 ($95.83) price target on Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAYN. Commerzbank AG set a €102.00 ($106.25) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. equinet AG set a €118.00 ($122.92) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($122.92) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €112.00 ($116.67) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a €129.00 ($134.38) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer AG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.68 ($114.25).

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) opened at 98.69 on Friday. Bayer AG has a 1-year low of €83.87 and a 1-year high of €118.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €91.83 and a 200 day moving average of €92.20. The firm has a market cap of €81.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HSBC Analysts Give Bayer AG (BAYN) a €92.00 Price Target” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/hsbc-analysts-give-bayer-ag-bayn-a-92-00-price-target/1129718.html.

About Bayer AG

.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.