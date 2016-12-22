HSBC Analysts Give Bayer AG (BAYN) a €92.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €92.00 ($95.83) price target on Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAYN. Commerzbank AG set a €102.00 ($106.25) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. equinet AG set a €118.00 ($122.92) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($122.92) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €112.00 ($116.67) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a €129.00 ($134.38) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer AG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.68 ($114.25).
Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) opened at 98.69 on Friday. Bayer AG has a 1-year low of €83.87 and a 1-year high of €118.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €91.83 and a 200 day moving average of €92.20. The firm has a market cap of €81.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40.
About Bayer AG
