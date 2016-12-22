HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 260,363 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HP were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in HP by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 9,236 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in HP by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) remained flat at $15.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,094,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.55. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. HP had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company earned $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post $1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1327 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.32%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.75 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.76 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

In other HP news, insider Ron Coughlin sold 113,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $1,791,077.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 14,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $225,387.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Company’s Personal Systems segment provides commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin client PCs, tablets, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, calculators and other related accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

