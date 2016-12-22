HP Inc. (HPQ) is American International Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,897,063 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,561,329 shares during the period. HP comprises 2.0% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $510,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in HP by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 9,236 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in HP by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) opened at 15.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business earned $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.1327 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.15 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $225,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ron Coughlin sold 113,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,791,077.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Company’s Personal Systems segment provides commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin client PCs, tablets, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, calculators and other related accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

