Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,123,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded down 0.201% on Thursday, reaching $116.965. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,575 shares. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.71 and a 52-week high of $120.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.304 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.51.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/honeywell-international-inc-hon-shares-bought-by-utah-retirement-systems/1130407.html.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. Barclays PLC set a $128.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.74.

In related news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,607.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.