Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.11 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hoegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) traded down 0.54% during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 22,334 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $486.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Hoegh LNG Partners worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

