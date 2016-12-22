Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Short Interest Update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,239,151 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 38,872,252 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,128,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) opened at 27.73 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company earned $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America Corp. raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. set a $27.00 price target on Hilton Worldwide Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered Hilton Worldwide Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 75,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $1,965,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,366.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $77,064,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 322.8% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after buying an additional 1,308,214 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 130.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,293,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,653,000 after buying an additional 731,649 shares during the period. Barings Real Estate Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 10.1% in the third quarter. Barings Real Estate Advisers LLC now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 157.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the period.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing, developing and franchising hotels, resorts and timeshare properties. It operates through three segments: management and franchise, ownership and timeshare. It has approximately 4,610 hotels, resorts and timeshare properties comprising over 758,502 rooms in approximately 100 countries and territories.

