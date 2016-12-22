Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Heritage Financial Corp. were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heritage Financial Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in Heritage Financial Corp. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 177,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Heritage Financial Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial Corp. by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Heritage Financial Corp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) remained flat at $25.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,579 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.42. Heritage Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Heritage Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 22.81%. Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Heritage Financial Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, EVP Bryan Mcdonald sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $26,615.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $43,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Corp. Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation is a bank holding company engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its bank subsidiary, Heritage Bank (the Bank). The Bank also makes real estate construction loans, land development loans and consumer loans, and originates first mortgage loans on residential properties primarily located in its market area.

