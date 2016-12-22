Henderson Group PLC Maintains Stake in Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC)

Henderson Group PLC maintained its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,361,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ares Capital Corp. were worth $52,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corp. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC) opened at 16.16 on Thursday. Ares Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Ares Capital Corp. had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Corp. will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Ares Capital Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Ares Capital Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital Corp. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

About Ares Capital Corp.

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

