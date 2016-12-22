Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Downgraded by RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $83.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HP. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Vetr restated a strong-buy rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) opened at 79.50 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $85.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13. The company’s market capitalization is $8.60 billion.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company earned $332 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post ($1.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 25,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,981,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 15,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $105,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 74.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.6% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

