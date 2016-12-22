Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded Heartland Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) opened at 20.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.43. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express will post $0.67 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/heartland-express-inc-htld-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-seaport-global-securities/1129974.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 89.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 15.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,221,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,356,000 after buying an additional 1,259,396 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc (Heartland) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of Heartland Express Inc of Iowa, Gordon Trucking, Inc, Heartland Express Services, Inc, Heartland Express Maintenance Services, Inc and A & M Express, Inc It provides transportation services to shippers spanning from Washington to Florida and New England to California, as well as parts of Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.