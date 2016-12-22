Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Harley-Davidson has outperformed the Zacks-categorized ‘Auto Manufacturers-Domestic’ industry so far this year, due to its strong brand value and major share in the U.S. motorcycle market. However, the company’s worldwide dealer retail sales of new motorcycles declined in the first nine months of 2016. Stiff competition will hurt retail sales this year as competitors rely on discounting and product introduction to boost sales. The company also reduced guidance due to softness in the U.S. market, high competition and global economic uncertainty. Weakness in the Financial Services segment and deteriorating cash position pose concerns for the company.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets raised Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) opened at 59.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post $3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/harley-davidson-inc-hog-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell/1130189.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

In other news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 28,271 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,696,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joanne M. Bischmann sold 5,037 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $302,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 84.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 59.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 344.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road l Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as a line of motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.