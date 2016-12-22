Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $2,391,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cinemark Holdings were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark Holdings by 99.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Advance Capital I Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cinemark Holdings by 403.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) traded down 1.98% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.71. 591,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.98. Cinemark Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.56.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $768.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.40 million. Cinemark Holdings had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.06%. Cinemark Holdings’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings Inc. will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Cinemark Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 53.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark Holdings from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.94 price target on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 3,412 shares of Cinemark Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $133,886.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,947.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 5,525 shares of Cinemark Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $216,745.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc (Cinemark) is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: United States markets and international markets.

