Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:GPOR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:GPOR) opened at 22.38 on Monday. Gulfport Energy Corp. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The stock’s market cap is $2.81 billion.

Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.57 million. Gulfport Energy Corp. had a negative net margin of 216.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Corp. will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. by 64.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 462,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 181,718 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. by 30.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 466,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 109,749 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 431,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 71,497 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. by 4,517.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,808,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 12,530,923 shares during the period.

About Gulfport Energy Corp.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (Gulfport) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company has an oil and natural gas portfolio of proved reserves, as well as development and exploratory drilling opportunities on conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas prospects.

