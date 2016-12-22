Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Insider Ali Kheirolomoom Sells 2,311 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider Ali Kheirolomoom sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $120,010.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ali Kheirolomoom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Ali Kheirolomoom sold 2,892 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $150,673.20.

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) opened at 51.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 471.10. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $64.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after buying an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 226,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 18.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 261,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

