Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture PLC (ACN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. Accenture PLC accounts for about 1.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded down 0.09% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,468 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post $5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Accenture PLC from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on Accenture PLC from $115.50 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $124.00 price target on Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,249,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 18,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,176,283.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

