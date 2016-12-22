Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction, Inc. is a diversified heavy civil constractor and construction materials producer. The Company concentrates on ifrastructure projects including roads, bridges, dams, tunnels, canals and rapid transit facilities. The Company also manufactures asphalt, concrete base rock and other construction materials. The Company has offices in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Georgia and California. “

Separately, DA Davidson set a $51.00 target price on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.38.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) opened at 56.80 on Monday. Granite Construction has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company earned $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post $1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

In other news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 6,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $317,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Francis Donnino sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $151,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at $804,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 40.3% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at $1,516,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 76.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at $478,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. Its Construction segment performs construction management, as well as various civil construction projects with a portion of the work focused on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities and other infrastructure projects.

