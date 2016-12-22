GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a report published on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BlueFin Research reaffirmed an add rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America Corp. initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GoPro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on GoPro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.09.

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) opened at 8.90 on Friday. GoPro has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.25 billion.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.25. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. The firm earned $240.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post ($1.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anthony John Bates sold 23,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $227,012.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $46,409.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp raised its position in shares of GoPro by 3.8% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of GoPro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc produces mountable and wearable cameras (capture devices) and accessories. The Company’s products are sold globally through retailers, wholesale distributors and on its Website. It enables people to capture compelling, immersive photo and video content of themselves in their day to day life, as well as participating in their favorite activities.

