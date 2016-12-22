Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Initiates Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Cos. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. William Blair upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened at 29.49 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $1.61 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $63.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.37. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($4.82) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandesh Mahatme sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious and other diseases. The Company operates in one segment: the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others.

