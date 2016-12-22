Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) opened at 26.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.95 billion.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.31 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 29.69%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($2.30) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 154.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,907,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,663,000 after buying an additional 1,157,420 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $24,372,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,069.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,061,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 1,040,802 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at $22,101,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 99.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,115,000 after buying an additional 1,006,850 shares in the last quarter.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc owns and operates fleets of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping, and Oil and Natural Gas. The Company provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the continental United States, and western and northern Canada.

