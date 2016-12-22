Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Downgrades Parexel International Corp. (PRXL) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded shares of Parexel International Corp. (NASDAQ:PRXL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks Inc. downgraded shares of Parexel International Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Parexel International Corp. in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Parexel International Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parexel International Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of Parexel International Corp. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.70.

Parexel International Corp. (NASDAQ:PRXL) opened at 64.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.87. Parexel International Corp. has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $71.13.

Parexel International Corp. (NASDAQ:PRXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.15 million. Parexel International Corp. had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parexel International Corp. will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Parexel International Corp. by 122.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,001,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,946,000 after buying an additional 550,338 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Parexel International Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $30,564,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Parexel International Corp. by 85.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,763,000 after buying an additional 330,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Parexel International Corp. by 91.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 635,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after buying an additional 302,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parexel International Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $17,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Parexel International Corp.

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company, which provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and advanced technology products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries across the world.

