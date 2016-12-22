Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts ASOS plc (ASC) Price Target to GBX 5,800

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. from GBX 6,200 ($76.95) to GBX 5,800 ($71.99) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($67.02) price objective on shares of ASOS plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($80.68) price objective on shares of ASOS plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on ASOS plc from GBX 5,000 ($62.06) to GBX 4,000 ($49.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas lifted their target price on ASOS plc from GBX 5,800 ($71.99) to GBX 6,300 ($78.19) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Investec lifted their target price on ASOS plc from GBX 4,500 ($55.85) to GBX 5,000 ($62.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,986.84 ($61.89).

Shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) opened at 4775.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,956.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,632.48. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.96 billion. ASOS plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,557.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,500.00.

About ASOS plc

ASOS Plc is a United Kingdom-based global online fashion destination .The Company sell cutting-edge fast fashion and offers a variety offashion-related content, making ASOS.com the hub of a thriving fashion community. It sell 75,000 branded and own-brand products through localized mobile and web experiences, delivering from United Kingdom(UK) hub to almost every country in the world.

