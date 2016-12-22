Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Begins Coverage on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Vetr raised U.S. Silica Holdings from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.81 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a focus list rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on U.S. Silica Holdings from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Silica Holdings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) opened at 55.54 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $56.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. The company’s market cap is $3.92 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. U.S. Silica Holdings’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

In other news, SVP David D. Murry sold 5,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $328,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradford B. Casper sold 12,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $562,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,601.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the third quarter worth $327,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 743,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,641,000 after buying an additional 116,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the third quarter worth $218,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 131.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc (U.S. Silica) is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, the Company serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand.

