Global Invacom Group’s (GINV) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Global Invacom Group Ltd (LON:GINV) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) opened at 7.75 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 21.05 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.68. Global Invacom Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 10.50.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile

Global Invacom Group Limited is an investment holding company. The Company operates through two business segments: Satellite Communications (Sat Comms) and Contract Manufacturing (CM). The Sat Comms segment is engaged in the development, design and manufacture of products for the satellite television market, including products, such as satellite dishes, low noise blocks, multi-switches, band and channel stackers, and fiber distribution equipment, to customers ranging from broadcasters, building and electrical contractors, satellite installers and mobile system integrators.

