Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 3,660 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up about 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 347.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 421.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 256.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM) traded up 0.53% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.41. 986,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Iron Mountain Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $943 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.49 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc. will post $1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 733.33%.

WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/gilman-hill-asset-management-llc-buys-3660-shares-of-iron-mountain-inc-irm/1130503.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $98,791.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,519.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eileen Sweeney sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $134,739.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $69,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Iron Mountain) is engaged in storing records, primarily paper documents and data backup media, and provide information management services. The Company offers records management services, data protection and recovery services and information destruction services. Its information management services are divided into three categories: records management services, data protection and recovery services, and information destruction services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.