Gigamon Inc. (GIMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Gigamon in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America Corp. raised Gigamon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gigamon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Gigamon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Gigamon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) traded down 0.62% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,652 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.67. Gigamon has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.56 million. Gigamon had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 15.56%. Gigamon’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gigamon will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted C. Ho sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,868,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Helmut Wilke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $288,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gigamon by 150.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gigamon by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gigamon by 15.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Gigamon by 300.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Gigamon Company Profile

Gigamon Inc offers solutions that deliver visibility and control of traffic across networks. The Company’s Visibility Fabric solution consists of a distributed system of nodes that enable a level of visibility, modification and control of network traffic. Its GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform enables the delivery of network, data as a service, for multiple security tools.

