Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Stake Boosted by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 57.3% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Genuine Parts by 72.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC) traded down 1.29% during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.57. 511,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Genuine Parts Co. has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business earned $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts Co. will post $4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

In other Genuine Parts news, Chairman Thomas Gallagher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.24 per share, with a total value of $267,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

