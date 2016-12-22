Geneva Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)

Geneva Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $291,760,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,416,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,288,642,000 after buying an additional 795,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,326,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,558,678,000 after buying an additional 312,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 403,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after buying an additional 232,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 418,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after buying an additional 227,998 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) traded up 1.61% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $370.93. 196,083 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.81. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.35 and a 52-week high of $553.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.40. The business earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post $11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $521.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. RBC Capital Markets set a $626.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $447.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.16.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.02, for a total value of $1,176,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

