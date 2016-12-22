General Mills Inc. (GIS) Position Held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D continued to hold its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,720 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Mills were worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,294,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,466,000 after buying an additional 1,144,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,309,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,529,000 after buying an additional 1,167,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 7,035,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,764,000 after buying an additional 111,295 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,938,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,822,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,546,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,864,000 after buying an additional 1,679,776 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) traded up 0.018% on Thursday, reaching $62.401. 1,349,277 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.691 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. General Mills Inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $72.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills Inc. will post $3.10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

