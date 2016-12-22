General Electric Co. (GE) Shares Bought by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Catamount Wealth Management increased its position in General Electric by 34.8% in the second quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in General Electric by 58.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 46.0% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.22% during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,193,791 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business earned $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric Co. will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.17 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. RBC Capital Markets set a $37.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.28.

In other General Electric news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 50,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,248,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,751,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

