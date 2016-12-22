Ingles Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:IMKTA) – Analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingles Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst D. Witkowski now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. Gabelli also issued estimates for Ingles Markets’ FY2018 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-ingles-markets-inc-cut-by-analyst-imkta/1130225.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) traded down 1.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.85. 7,675 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.77. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 362,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 83.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 87.0% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a supermarket chain. The Company operates approximately 70 supermarkets in Georgia, approximately 70 in North Carolina, approximately 40 in South Carolina, over 20 in Tennessee, approximately two in Virginia and approximately one in Alabama. The Company operates through retail grocery sales segment.

