FY2017 EPS Estimates for Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Cut by Barrington Research

Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Barrington Research currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,518 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $478.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business earned $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

In related news, Director Bryan Leibman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,837 shares in the company, valued at $372,486.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at $160,000. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 87.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

