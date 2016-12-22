First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – FIG Partners cut their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FY2016 EPS Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Reduced by Analyst” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-first-internet-bancorp-inbk-reduced-by-analyst/1129686.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) opened at 29.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of -0.09. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FY2016 EPS Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Reduced by Analyst” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-first-internet-bancorp-inbk-reduced-by-analyst/1129686.html.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.