FY2016 EPS Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Reduced by Analyst

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – FIG Partners cut their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) opened at 29.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of -0.09. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.16%.
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.
