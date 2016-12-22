Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Bonds Drop 0.8% During Trading

An issue of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) debt fell 0.8% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 3.55% coupon and is set to mature on March 1, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $92.95 and were trading at $94.31 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) opened at 14.05 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $19.13 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business earned $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 150,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ancora Inverness LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a natural resource company with a portfolio of mineral assets, and oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg and Tenke Fungurume copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the U.S. Oil & Gas Operations. It has organized its operations into five primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, Africa mining and Molybdenum mines.

