Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of submersible electric motors and a leading producer of engineered specialty electric motor products and electronic controls used by original equipment manufacturers around the world, in a wide variety of residential, industrial and municipal applications. The principal application for Franklin’s submersible electric motors is for water well pumping systems. “

Shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) traded down 1.02% during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.85. 135,738 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1798.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $239.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post $1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Robert J. Stone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $420,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,336.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Strupp sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $64,422.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,185.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in designing, manufacturing and distributing water and fuel pumping systems, composed of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment. The Company’s segments include the Water Systems segment and the Fueling Systems segment.

