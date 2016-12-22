Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Has $1,583,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. held its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 22.8% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $927,982,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,980,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaward Management Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,140,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $791.26. The stock has a market cap of $273056.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $663.06 and a 12-month high of $816.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $772.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.44 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/foothills-asset-management-ltd-has-1583000-position-in-alphabet-inc-goog/1130671.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $980.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets set a $880.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.54.

In other Alphabet news, insider Sergey Brin sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.56, for a total value of $26,317,613.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.75, for a total value of $26,697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,615,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.